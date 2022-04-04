Massage therapist arrested after woman says she caught him secretly filming her at Smyrna business

A licensed massage therapist in Smyrna has been charged with felony sexual battery after police said he recorded a massage session with a client without the client’s consent.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the criminal warrant, Deon Milton is accused of inappropriately touching his client during a 2-hour massage session last Wednesday at The Art of Wellness: Body Whisper ATL in Smyrna.

How the victim said she discovered the man was secretly filming her, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.







