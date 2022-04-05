Massage therapist filmed himself inappropriately touching client, Georgia cops say

A massage therapist accused of inappropriately touching a client while secretly recording her during a two-hour session is facing multiple charges, according to Georgia authorities.

Deon Milton was arrested and charged with sexual battery after a woman said he filmed her without her consent at his business, The Art of Wellness: Body Whisper ATL, in Smyrna last month, according to a criminal warrant obtained by McClatchy News. He also faces a count of felony unlawful surveillance.

He was arrested and booked into the Smyrna City Jail on March 31 and later released on bond, online records show.

The woman told police that during her session, Milton “applied ‘pressure’ to her vaginal area with his hand” and claimed it was part of the massage. She quickly got off the massage table and realized she was being filmed after noticing a cellphone hidden in a cubbyhole.

“She observed a red dot,” the warrant reads, “and could see her image on the front screen.”

The client texted Milton after the incident and demanded that he delete whatever footage he had, police said.

“You saw me delete it. I have nothing else,” Milton replied, according to the warrant. “I should’ve asked. That’s on me, I’ll live with that. I’m gratefully sorry.”

He went on to say he was caught “in [sic] moment” and that he was recording himself working on her, the warrant reads. “I apologize for triggering you.”

In a similar recent incident, a peeping Tom was arrested and charged after allegedly taking photos of a woman on the toilet at a QuickTrip gas station in nearby Marietta, McClatchy News reported. He was chased out of the women’s restroom, where police said he had been hiding for “nearly an hour.”

Smyrna is about 20 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

