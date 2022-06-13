Massaglia named principal of Linden Elementary

Melinda Massaglia has been selected to serve as the new principal of Linden Elementary School.

Massaglia holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tusculum College and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Carson Newman University. She has been an educator for 12 years, serving as a fourth-grade teacher at Shannondale Elementary School for four years, as an assistant principal and then principal at A.L. Lotts Elementary School (2015-2021) and as principal at Cedar Bluff Elementary School (2021-2022), according to a news release.

Massagia stated, “I am honored to serve my Linden Elementary families as rincipal and look forward to making this a great school year. I am confident that together the staff and I will continue to provide our students with a nurturing and engaging school experience. I feel very fortunate to be expanding my role to support Linden Elementary, and I am proud to be part of the Oak Ridge community. As a parent and an educator, I know that elementary school years are important and critical times for our students. What happens during these years will have a lasting impression on their growth and development. I am looking forward to meeting the students and community members as we embark upon the 2022/2023 school year.”

