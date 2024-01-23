Massamores celebrating anniversary today

LAMBERTVILLE — Larry K. and Shirley M. (Roark) Massamore are observing their 54th wedding anniversary today.

The couple was married Jan. 23, 1970, at Monroe Missionary Baptist Church.

Larry K. and Shirley M. (Roark) Massamore

The couple’s children and son-in-law are Mark S. Massamore of Toledo, Paul M. Massamore of New Orleans and Katie M. and Bradley Hoffmann of Opelousas, La. They also have six grandchildren; their first great-grandchild is due in May.Mr. Massamore was most recently employed by Shaw Construction as a contract outage project superintendent at eight nuclear power plants. He retired from DTE (Detroit Edison) in 2007, where he was in the Capital Projects Group that managed all of the major capital projects for DTE’s fossil plants.

The couple in 1970

Prior to that, he worked for Monroe Plumbing and Heating, where he worked on many large projects, including the Monroe High School, the Monroe County Jail, Airport High School and the Enrico Fermi Power Plant.He served four years in the Air Force Security Service, 1966-1970, as a Morse intercept operator. He also served in the Army Reserves during Operation Desert Storm, where he taught Primary Leadership Development classes at the NCO academy.

A graduate of the Plumbers and Pipefitter apprenticeship program, he became a licensed master plumber and a licensed mechanical contractor. He also earned a degree in manufacturing technology from Monroe Community College and a bachelor’s degree from Siena Height College. He has a master’s degree in industrial technology from Eastern Michigan University.

He is a life-long member of the National Rifle Association. His favorite hobby is marksmanship, and he has competed in the National Matches at Camp Perry. He also volunteered as a safety officer during matches there. He is also a general class amateur radio operator.

Mrs. Massamore had several jobs during their marriage. Most recently, she was a salesperson in the men’s suits department at Value City in Toledo, where she taught many young men how to tie a necktie.

She graduated from Davis Business School and worked for Toledo Trust Bank as a keypunch operator. She also worked for Dr. Gentil Optometry in Monroe.

She is an avid knitter and was a machine knitter for several years. Now she hand knits and has entered some projects in the Monroe County Fair. Most of the projects she gives to family and friends. She volunteers for God Works! soup kitchen in Temperance.

They are both members of BridgePoint Church, Temperance.

