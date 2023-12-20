MassDOT: First 6 months of immigrant driver’s license law nets thousands of new licenses, permits

The first six months of a new law in Massachusetts that expanded driver’s license access to undocumented immigrants has already netted thousands of new drivers on the road, according to officials.

The RMV gave an update Tuesday on the implementation of the Work and Family Mobility Act, saying that since the law went into effect on July 1, 2023, 91,961 new learner’s permits and 54,952 new, first-time driver’s licenses have been issued to Massachusetts residents.

According to MassDOT, the number of new learner’s permits represents an increase of 244 percent from 2022, and new driver’s licenses represent an increase of 120 percent.

“Since the Work and Family Mobility Act was implemented in July, thousands of Massachusetts residents have been able to get licenses helping provide access to friends, families, and their communities,” said MassDOT Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “We are especially proud of the language and interpreter assistance provided to applicants, underscoring our commitment to helping all eligible applicants.”

To accommodate the influx of applicants, the RMV says they hired more than 250 front-line staff and road test examiners. They also say many of their applications were translated into 15 languages, and learner permits became available in 35 languages, making the process easier for new customers. Interpreters, both in-person and by phone, were also made available.

An informational website also helped streamline the process for the new applicants along with:

A special informational phoneline, 857-368-WFMA (857-368-9362), to hear messaging in multiple languages.

Frequently Asked Questions and a public flyer for customers as they prepare their applications.

“Of course, the biggest obstacle that many Massachusetts residents once faced in getting a driver’s license was the longstanding linkage of driving privileges to immigration status,” said Lenita Reason, Executive Director of The Brazilian Worker Center, and Roxana Rivera, Assistant to the President of 32BJ SEIU. “We were deeply pleased that our governmental partners went beyond our expectations in their openness, availability, and willingness to quickly address issues around the successful implementation of the new law that has removed that obstacle so that our roads can be safer for everyone.”

The law was not without some controversy, however.

In September 2022, there was a push to repeal the then-proposed bill to give undocumented immigrants access to license and learner permits, led in large part by Republican lawmakers.

