MassDOT: Lengthy delays expected on I-95 in Waltham for pothole repair work
Massachusetts Transportation officials say commuters should expect lengthy delays on Interstate 95 in Waltham while crews conduct pothole repair work.
The right two travel lanes on I-95 southbound at Exit 41 are closed through Monday evening commute as, MassDOT officials say, crews are conducting bridge deck repairs.
The center two lanes along I-95 were closed to traffic around noon Monday as crews worked on pothole repairs in Weston.
Update in #Waltham #Weston: Temporary Lane Closures on I-95 SB at Exit 41 through the evening commute. The right two travel lanes are currently closed to allow crews to conduct bridge deck repairs. https://t.co/5Xfp1tbV1I
— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 26, 2024
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW