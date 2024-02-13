MassDOT: Reduce speeds, drive carefully as crashes are reported on local roads during storm

State transportation officials are advising motorists who must travel to reduce speeds and watch for snow-removal equipment on local roads as several crashes were reported during the storm on Tuesday morning.

Snow, strong wind gusts, and some possible coastal flooding were expected to hit Massachusetts on Tuesday.

“Snow is expected to impact both the AM & PM commute and driving conditions may be challenging,” MassDOT said in a social media post on Tuesday morning. “As our @MassDOT colleagues are out plowing the roads, please remember to leave plenty of space between you and the plows. Never pass plows on the right, for everyone’s safety!”

Emergency crews were busy responding to crashes in several local communities including Barnstable, Westminster and Foxborough on Tuesday morning.

In Westminster, authorities closed the right lane on Route 2 eastbound and also the Exit 90 ramp following a crash with serious injuries, MassDOT said in a social media post shortly before 10 a.m.

Crash with serious injuries in #Westminster on RT-2-EB at Exit 90. The right lane is closed and the exit 90 ramp is closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 13, 2024

In Foxboro, authorities closed the right lane of Interstate 95 at Exit 12 in Foxboro following a rollover crash with entrapment, MassDOT said in a social media post at 9:30 a.m.

Details of any possible injuries were not immediately available.

Rollover crash with entrapment in #Foxborough on I-95-SB at Exit 12. Right lane closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 13, 2024

Over in Barnstable, a rollover crash was reported on Route 6 west, prior to Exit 68, according to MassDOT.

Rollover crash in #Barnstable on US-6-WB Prior to Exit 68. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 13, 2024

Shortly after 9 a.m., Freetown Police issued a traffic advisory following a crash on Chace Road. No injuries reported and a “wrecker” was on-site, police said.

All MassDOT highway districts are “in snow and ice response,” state officials said.

There are 2,062 pieces of equipment patrolling and treating local roads, according to MassDOT.

Snow is expected to impact both the AM & PM commute and driving conditions may be challenging.



As our @MassDOT colleagues are out plowing the roads, please remember to leave plenty of space between you and the plows.



Never pass plows on the right, for everyone’s safety! https://t.co/SN88LSWVZh pic.twitter.com/wetwOhDi44 — MassDOT Safety (@MassDOTSafety) February 13, 2024

8AM Update: All #MassDOT Highway districts in snow and ice response.



❄️ 2,062 pieces of equipment are patrolling & spreading.

🚫 I-90 EB/WB speed limit reduced to 40 MPH from MM 76.5 #Monson to MM 59.0 #Warren. No empty/tandems TT units.



ℹ️For real time travel info use Mass511. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 13, 2024

Speeds have been reduced to 40 mph on Interstate 90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 76.5 in Monson to mile marker 59.0 in Warren, officials said.

🚨 TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Chace Road 🚨



One-lane restriction near 115 Chace Road due to a motor vehicle crash. No injuries reported. Wrecker on-site. USE CAUTION. pic.twitter.com/fiChTzd3Px — Freetown Police Department (@FreetownPD) February 13, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW