🌱 Massell, Former Atlanta Mayor, Dies + Beltline Killing Arrest

Happy Monday, people of Atlanta! Here's everything happening around Atlanta today.

First, today's weather:

Times of clouds and sunshine. High: 63 Low: 44.

Are you a local business owner or marketer? We can help you effortlessly run effective ads that reach customers in Atlanta. Click here to learn more.

Here are the top 5 stories in Atlanta today:

Sam Massell, Atlanta's 53rd mayor, has died at age 94. Massell, Atlanta's first and only Jewish and most recent non-Black mayor, served from 1970 to 1974.As mayor, Massell was known for helping to establish MARTA and championing minority representation in city government. "He understood the importance of collaboration and inclusion. I call it drawing circles, but Sam always said that we can get more done through a conference call than a confrontation," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in the city's announcement. "Rest well, my friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who loved him." Arrangements are being prepared by the family and will be at the Temple at 1589 Peachtree St. at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, a family spokesman said. (Atlanta Patch) An arrest has been made in the killing of a 60-year-old man in Inman Park near the Atlanta Beltline last month, according to Atlanta police. The victim, Thomas Arnold, was found by officers in the area of Elizabeth Street and Bernina Avenue, not far from his Poncey-Highland home, around 7:45 a.m. Feb. 26. He had been shot at least once, police said. Saturday, Brandon Williams, 28, was arrested at a hotel near the airport in Hapeville, according to a news release from police. Williams was one of three men seen in the area on surveillance footage just moments before the shooting. Investigators are still looking for the two other men seen in the footage released by police Friday. (Free: 11Alive.com WXIA; Subscription: The Atlanta Journal Constitution) The Atlanta Fire Department responded to a fire inside a parking deck at The Whitley Hotel near Phipps Plaza on Sunday morning, from which black smoke could be seen for several blocks in the Buckhead area. According to a department spokesperson, there were "materials" on fire inside the deck off Peachtree Road. The fire department tweeted "all hands working" and told 11 Alive that 15 units responded to the scene, where traffic was diverted along Lenox Road at Phipps Boulevard. As of around 10:50 a.m., the fire appeared to be out. (11Alive.com WXIA) Former radio host Kara Stockton has died at 44, her family confirmed Friday night. Stockton co-hosted news/talk station 106.7 with Shannon Burke from 2016 to 2019. Stockton became a producer for daily radio show “Crime Stories with Nancy Grace,” which airs on Sirius XM., after Atlanta-based Cumulus Media sold 106.7 in 2019. Family members told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Stockton had recently had her gallbladder removed and was having liver problems. She also had recently recovered from COVID-19, according to her Facebook page. A reception for family and friends will be Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta. The funeral will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Marietta. (WSB Atlanta) The Georgia Native Plant Society Intown is offering an upcoming spring garden tour featuring five properties in the Atlanta/Decatur/Emory area. The spring native plant habitat tour April 2 will include three private and two public habitats bursting with spring woodland native plants. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. (AJC.com)

From our sponsor:

Story continues

Today's Atlanta Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)

Today in Atlanta:

Professional Development Day (student holiday) for Fulton County Schools. (All day)

There are Leprechauns taking over our children's area at the Embry Hills Library. (All day)

Mornings With GWBC® is back for Season 3! Our guest this week is Celene Connell, Director of Preconstruction at Prime Retail Services. Are you interested in knowing how your company can do business with the construction giant? (10:00 AM)

Spring Savings at World of Coca-Cola, with World of Coke’s “Friends and Family Four-Pack” offer. Guests can purchase up to four general admission tickets for $50 from Monday, March 14, to Wednesday, March 31. That’s a savings of $22 for four adult tickets! (10:00 AM)

The Atlanta Science Festival is a two-week celebration of local science and technology taking place March 12-26 throughout metro Atlanta. Explore the world of STEM with approximately 100 engaging events for kids and adults. Learn more: atlantasciencefestival.org. (Noon)

From my notebook:

Nextdoor Neighbor, Arlington Estates: "My 17-year-old son loves volleyball. Does anyone know a place in the area where he can go play volleyball for fun or even join a team?" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Thomson Park: "Hi neighbors! I’m a student at Emory looking to purchase an air fryer and a rice cooker for my apartment. If anyone is looking to get rid of either of these items please lmk!415-535-6894" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Toco Hills: "A very nice man came by our house asking if I would sign a petition to become part of Brookhaven (we’re unincorporated DeKalb). I told him that I wasn’t familiar with this and I’d have to research it. He left his name and phone number in case I decided to sign. (Without arguing with each other), what are the facts and pros and cons? 🙂" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Thomson Park: "Thank you to the nice folks who helped pick me up after I'd face planted on Vistavia. They helped me up and made sure I was steady on my feet. I appreciate it very much and hope you see this." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Nancy Creek Heights: "We checked out the new D'Cuban Cafe across from Chamblee High School and had a great dinner! Whether you eat in or take out, give them a try! We met the owner, Gustavo, who gave us a walk through the menu and wanted to make sure we were completely satisfied ... we were! We ordered the traditional Cuban sandwich and also the lechon asado bowl, which was slow-roasted Cuban pork, rice and black beans and sweet plantains. Both delicious!" (Nextdoor)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Announcements:

Become a PARTNER With Us To Help Eradicate Food Insecurities!!!! (Details)

Add your announcement

Other classifieds:

Are you a parent or guardian in the Greater Atlanta area? (Details)

Add your classified

Loving the Atlanta Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business featured in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at atlanta@patch.com

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Monday. I'll see you around!

— Kathy Cioffi

This article originally appeared on the Atlanta Patch