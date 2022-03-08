Massena man charged after allegedly stealing vehicles, leading police on high-speed chase

Mar. 8—OGDENSBURG — A Massena man is in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Waddington at gunpoint on Sunday before leading police agencies on a high-speed chase on state Highway 37 that ended just outside of Ogdensburg with another vehicle theft, according to a press release issued by state police.

State police said that Raymond G. Caron III, 51, of Massena, is facing charges in the vehicle thefts and high-speed chase that began at approximately 1:27 p.m. Sunday. State police said troopers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the town of Waddington, and upon arriving at the scene, they discovered that the driver was wanted for firing a gun into the air from the vehicle in the village of Massena and had crashed on state Highway 37 in Waddington.

Mr. Caron allegedly pointed a handgun at a passerby who had stopped to help him and stole an unattended truck that was towing a trailer. A trooper spotted the stolen vehicle, and Mr. Caron struck the trooper's vehicle and then drove off on Highway 37 toward Ogdensburg.

State police pursued Mr. Caron and were able to disable the vehicle with a spike strip just outside the City of Ogdensburg, according to state police, who said Mr. Caron then ran away from the scene and stole a second vehicle.

An Ogdensburg police vehicle joined the pursuit and made contact with the second stolen vehicle, spinning it around, and it struck a trooper's patrol vehicle head on. Mr. Caron was then taken into custody.

Mr. Caron was transported to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center for treatment. Charges against Caron are pending.