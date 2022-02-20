UPDATE: Massena man charged with murder in shooting of Crane student in Potsdam

Feb. 20—POTSDAM — State police have arrested a Massena man in the Friday shooting death of a SUNY Potsdam student.

Michael J. Snow, 31, was charged Saturday with second-degree murder. He was arraigned in Town Court and remanded to St. Lawrence County jail in Canton without bail.

Snow is accused of killing Elizabeth Howell, 21, of Patterson, Putnam County. Ms. Howell was a music education student at SUNY Potsdam's Crane School of Music.

In an email to the campus community Saturday night, SUNY Potsdam officials said Snow "has no affiliation with the college, either as a student, employee or graduate."

At about 5:15 p.m. Friday, the Potsdam Village Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious woman on College Park Road, behind the music school. She was found lying on the side of the road with gunshot wounds.

Ms. Howell was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital and was pronounced dead at about 7 p.m., St. Lawrence County Coroner June H. Wood confirmed Friday night.

Alexandra M. Jacobs-Wilke, SUNY Potsdam's director of public relations, said Ms. Howell, a senior, had made the honors list nearly every semester.

"She was just a star student," Ms. Jacobs-Wilke said.

The school's focus now, she said, is on providing support to students and faculty members, as well as loved ones and relatives of Ms. Howell. The school is starting to organize drop-in counseling and hoping to schedule a vigil and memorial concert.

"This is just a tragedy," Ms. Jacobs-Wilke said. "We are deeply grateful to all of the law enforcement agencies that are working so hard on this case."

The university designated the Hosmer Gallery in the lobby of the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall at Crane as a memorial space for members of the campus community. All are welcome to leave flowers or items in Ms. Howell's memory and to sign a memorial placard in her honor.

"Beth was a cellist who performed with the Crane Symphony Orchestra," Philip T. Neisser, SUNY Potsdam officer-in-charge, wrote to the campus community Saturday. "She was an aspiring educator with a bright future ahead of her. Together, we — as one united campus community — honor her life and mourn her loss."

Story continues

"We are thinking of her, of her family, her friends, her classmates, and her loved ones in their grief," he said. "To lose such a promising student, and under these circumstances, is not only sad; it is shocking."

SUNY Potsdam's College Counseling Center offered drop-in support over the weekend, and counselors will be available today to meet with students one-on-one or in groups from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Fireside Lounge in the Barrington Student Union.

Classes will be canceled Monday.

Prior to apprehending Snow, police issued an emergency notification Saturday as law enforcement investigated. State police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

State police are leading the investigation with assistance from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, county District Attorney's Office, University Police and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.

Village Administrator Gregory O. Thompson said Saturday evening that he wanted to thank state police, Potsdam police and the St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.