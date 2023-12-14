Massena man convicted of robbing, injuring elderly person; faces 25 years in prison

Dec. 14—MASSENA — A Massena man is facing up to 25 years in state prison after a jury convicted him of robbing and injuring an elderly person last year.

Adam J. Baublitz, 35, was convicted of felony counts of first-degree burglary and attempted second-degree robbery.

On Oct. 23, 2022, he and Scott Stewart, 37, broke into the home of someone Massena police previously said was older than 65, St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said in an announcement of the conviction.

"The defendant and his accomplice attempted to steal money from the victim and in the process caused physical injury to the homeowner," Pasqua said.

Baublitz is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 20. He faces up to 25 years in state prison as a second felony offender.

Assistant district attorneys Alexander Nichols and Dillon Bullard tried the case.

"I am grateful to the jury for their hard work and their thorough examination of the evidence in this case. This defendant, and any person that chooses to invade the sanctity of a person's home, will be held responsible for his horrific actions against a member of our most vulnerable community. Hopefully the sentence imposed in February sends that message loud and clear," Pasqua said in a statement.