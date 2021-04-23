Massena man facing 48 criminal counts, including rape, strangulation

Apr. 23—MASSENA — Village police, with assistance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, arrested a Massena man Thursday on 48 criminal counts, including rape, sexual abuse and strangulation.

Following an investigation that began on Dec. 15, Media J. Provost, 35, was charged with the following felonies: three counts of first-degree rape, three counts of strangulation, nine counts of unlawful imprisonment, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, three counts of second-degree assault and six counts of first-degree criminal sexual act.

He was charged with the following misdemeanors: three counts of criminal obstruction of breathing, six counts of endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of second-degree menacing and nine counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.

Provost had pleaded guilty in 2012 in County Court to third-degree rape, admitting that he forced a woman to have sex with him on Aug. 6, 2010, at a Park Avenue address in Massena. The woman told investigators she and Provost were staying in a camper behind a friend's home when he pinned her to the bed and had sex with her against her will.

As part of a plea agreement, the original plea was vacated in April 2013 after Provost completed of one year of interim probation. He was then permitted to plead guilty to a misdemeanor count of sexual misconduct instead. He was subsequently sentenced to six years' probation.

At the time of sentencing, Assistant District Attorney Jonathan L. Becker said Provost was convicted in September 2012 in Franklin County Court on a charge of third-degree criminal sex act in connection with an earlier incident involving the same victim as the one in Massena.

He received a sentence of 10 years' probation in that case and was required to register as a Level 1 sex offender, Mr. Becker said.