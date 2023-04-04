Massena murder suspect will be represented by public defender again

Apr. 4—CANTON — The Massena man accused of killing a SUNY Potsdam student who had been representing himself in the murder case against him will now be represented again by the public defender he had fired in February.

Michael J. Snow, 32, is charged with second-degree murder in the Feb. 18, 2022, shooting death of 21-year-old Elizabeth M. Howell on College Park Road near the campus.

In an appearance before Judge Craig P. Carriero in St. Lawrence County Court on Monday, Snow made the request to have the St. Lawrence County Public Defender's Office resume its role as defense counsel, and the judge agreed, District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said.

Snow during a Feb. 24 conference in the judge's chambers had made a motion to fire his defense counsel at the time, Chief Public Defender James M. McGahan. Snow wasn't happy with his representation. Mr. McGahan had been appointed as standby counsel, but will now resume his former role in the case.

"The judge vacated his prior order, letting him represent himself and reappointed the public defender. That's all that happened," during the Monday court appearance, Mr. Pasqua said.

Mr. McGahan now has until the middle of April to file an omnibus motion on which the judge will have to make rulings during standard pretrial hearings on issues such as the admissibility of evidence, witness statements, and any statements Snow may have given to police. Mr. Pasqua has previously said the case cannot proceed to trial until those hearings take place.

One of the issues, Snow claimed Feb. 24, is the public defender's office hiring a former Massena police dispatcher, Marissa Brock, who would likely be called at trial to testify about a 911 tape the prosecution intends to enter as evidence at trial. He made the comment during a Feb. 24 appearance in front of Judge Carriero when he requested to represent himself.

"We made that disclosure to Mr. Snow shortly after hiring. At the time, he seemed to be OK with that. I think his position might have changed since that time," Mr. McGahan said, according to the transcript of the conference.

Snow also complained to the judge that he didn't think Mr. McGahan was showing him discovery material in a timely manner.

"I've been asking for discovery for close to a year now and I have not gotten it. I do get segments at a time. Each time I get a segment, I find more that counsel has overlooked," Snow said in court Feb. 24. "I won't call it competence, but I have had to point out the significance of several facts favorable to defense ... (U)sually new facts arise every time I get a new segment of discovery to review myself."

"The only thing he doesn't have at this stage is the videos. We are in the process of getting another hard drive to give it to Mr. Snow," Mr. McGahan said in response.

Prior to that, St. Lawrence County Court Judge Gregory P. Storie recused himself from the Snow case after attorneys questioned his ability to impartially preside over the matter.

Mr. Storie's recusal form, filed with the St. Lawrence County Clerk's Office on Jan. 18, says, "I wish to avoid any potential appearance of impropriety that my impartiality might be questioned as it may appear that: counsel has questioned by impartiality in this matter."

Early in February, Mr. Pasqua said both he and Mr. McGahan had questioned Judge Storie's impartiality.

"I can tell you it was both counsel, both the people (prosecution) and the defense, both raised a concern," Mr. Pasqua said at the time. "At this time, outside of that, given the case is still pending and continuing, I don't have any further comment."

Judge Storie was elected in 2020 following the retirement of Judge Jerome J. Richards, who spent 15 years on the county bench.

A grand jury in April handed up an indictment charging Snow with four felonies: second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and first-degree criminal use of a firearm. He has denied the charges. If convicted of murder, Snow faces up to a life sentence in state prison.

When Snow was arraigned in April, Mr. McGahan filed a motion to introduce a defense by reason of mental disease or defect. During the Feb. 24 conference, Snow had been asked by the judge if he's ever had treatment for mental health issues. He said he was treated for major depressive disorder in 2018. Despite that, Snow told the court he wants to throw out that motion, and the judge granted the request.

Last year, investigators searched rivers for the gun Snow allegedly used to kill Ms. Howell, along the route Snow is believed to have taken after the shooting near the SUNY Potsdam campus. He allegedly went east on Route 11B to Malone, north on Route 37 to Akwesasne and west on Route 37 to Massena.

State police divers the week of Aug. 22 searched the Raquette and St. Regis rivers below bridges that cross those waters along Route 37 in Akwesasne. In May, state police divers searched the west branch of the St. Regis River below a bridge along Route 11B.

Snow was arrested Feb. 19, 2022, the day after Ms. Howell's murder, in a police raid of his 250 Main St. apartment in Massena. Among the debris after the raid were two boxes containing hundreds of spent miniature nitrous oxide canisters, which when huffed can cause audio hallucinations. There was also an unopened package of the canisters.

During Snow's arraignment in April 2022, Mr. Pasqua told Judge Storie that investigators recovered a sawed-off shotgun while executing a search warrant at Snow's apartment. That weapon is not believed to be tied to the murder.

Although Snow was arrested at the Main Street apartment, during his arraignment he told Judge Storie that he lives at 50 Park Ave. in Massena. He inherited the 50 Park Ave. house from his mother, Paula N. Snow, after she died there on April 1, 2019, allegedly by suicide.

A friend of Snow's, 30-year-old Raymond G. Lancto III, also died in the 50 Park Ave. house, allegedly from a fentanyl overdose on Oct. 8, 2020.

Witnesses at the scene of Ms. Howell's murder near the Crane School of Music told police they heard three shots fired from a gray four-door sedan, and they directed responding officers to the victim, who had fled a short distance on foot.

Ms. Howell was found unconscious at 5:51 p.m. that day, and responding officers initiated lifesaving measures. She was then taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she died just before 7 p.m., officials said.

Mr. Pasqua has said that Snow had no connection to Ms. Howell prior to the shooting.

Ms. Howell was studying music education at the Crane School of Music.

Her parents, Joe and Ann Howell, spoke about their daughter's murder with The New York Post in February at the family's home in Patterson, Putnam County, about 60 miles north of New York City. They said she was likely "a random victim in the wrong place at the wrong time."

The couple described Elizabeth, called Beth by family and friends, as "a talented musician, a dear friend, an all-around great person." She was a cellist who performed with the Crane Symphony Orchestra. Mr. Howell said his daughter was "always willing to help you out."