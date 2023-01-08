Massena and Norwood cops, both since fired, charged with lying to police about hit-and-run

Jan. 8—POTSDAM — Two police officers and a third person are charged with conspiracy for lying to Potsdam police about who was driving during a hit-and-run early on New Year's Day. Both officers have since been fired, according to officials from the Massena and Norwood police departments.

Joshua E. Underwood, 23, of Massena, is charged with sixth-degree conspiracy, unsafe backing and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. He was an officer with the Massena Police Department who was fired on Thursday as a result of his arrest, according to Chief Jason M. Olson. Mr. Underwood had been appointed to Massena police on May 17 last year.

Logan S. Chilton, 22, of Massena, is charged with sixth-degree conspiracy and making a false written statement. He was an officer with the Norwood Police Department and was fired Wednesday as a result of being arrested, according to Norwood Officer in Charge Shawn J. Wells. He had been appointed a part-time Norwood officer on July 25 last year. Mr. Chilton also had worked for the Norfolk Police Department part time, Mr. Wells said.

Also arrested in connection with the incident is Katy P. Underwood, 22, of Massena. She is charged with sixth-degree conspiracy and making a false written statement.

Potsdam Police Lt. Michael P. Ames said Joshua Underwood ran into a parked car at a private residence on Pierrepont Avenue, which was reported to police around 3 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Because they fled the scene, the trio was not interviewed until a day later.

Mr. Ames said the three of them tried to deceive investigating officers by telling them Katy Underwood was the driver. All three of them were charged on the night of Jan. 4 at the Potsdam police station and released with appearance tickets for Potsdam Town Court on Jan. 18.

Mr. Wells said he applauds Potsdam police for conducting a fair investigation.

"Potsdam police did a very fair and impartial investigation. They applied the law evenly, without regard to who was investigated. That's exactly what you want a police department to do. None of us are happy about the situation," he said.

Massena Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said he also isn't happy about the incident, but there was no option besides firing Mr. Underwood.

"No one takes any joy in seeing something like this happen," he said. "Everybody makes bad decisions. Ultimately, regular citizens pay that through the justice system. Unfortunately, police officers are held at a different standard. This bad decision, unfortunately, is not going to be paid through the legal system, but also paid for with his career. That's something nobody feels good about. I feel a great deal of empathy for the employee. For the integrity of the police department, something had to be done."