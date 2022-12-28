Massena police charge 6 with drug, larceny counts in separate incidents

Dec. 28—MASSENA — Two men were charged with several drug offenses following separate traffic stops in the village of Massena.

The Massena Police Department charged Danquan D. Murdock, 26, of Utica, with several counts following a traffic stop Monday on Route 37. Police said they recovered approximately 18 grams of crystal methamphetamine and approximately 10 grams of cocaine.

He faces felony charges of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (at least 10 grams of a stimulant), third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine with intent to sell), third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic drug with intent to sell), fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic), and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Mr. Murdock was arraigned in Massena Town Court and remanded to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail.

Village police were assisted by state police.

Edward H. Kemison, 37, of Massena, was also charged with felony drug counts following a traffic stop on Dec. 21 on Bishop Avenue. Police said they recovered approximately 15 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 15 grams of cocaine.

He was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic), third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (intent to sell), third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic drug with intent to sell), and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Mr. Kemison was arraigned in Massena Town Court and remanded to county jail without bail.

In other recent Massena Police Department activity:

Nanette Convertini, 50, of Massena, was charged with a felony count of third-degree grand larceny (over $3,000) and a misdemeanor count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was arraigned in Massena Town Court and was released to reappear at a later date.

Travis A. Green, 38, of Massena, was charged with a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and a misdemeanor count of auto stripping. Police said he remains at the county jail.

Manuel J. Quezada, 52, of New York, was charged with felony counts of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following the execution of a search warrant on Grove Street. Police said they recovered 341 grams (approximately 12 ounces) of cocaine. He was arraigned in Massena Town Court and remanded to county jail without bail.

Charles R. Murdie, 42, of Massena, was charged with a felony count of fourth-degree grand larceny (credit card) and misdemeanor counts of petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in Massena Town Court and remanded to county jail without bail.