Massena police charge Massena man with arson, other counts

Jul. 6—MASSENA — Village police have charged a Massena man with arson and other counts following an investigation into a June 2 fire at 260 E. Orvis St.

Police charged Shane M. Dishaw, 43, with four counts of second-degree arson, four counts of attempted assault, four counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned by Massena Justice Joseph W. Brown and sent to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail.

Police said no further information would be provided.

State fire investigators had been called in following the 1:26 a.m. structure fire at 260 E. Orvis St. The Massena Volunteer Fire Department responded with Engine 31, Tower 3 and Rescue 77.

"Your career and volunteer firefighters arrived on scene in under three minutes and found smoke coming from the front of the building and an active fire inside. Crews immediately went to work extinguishing the fire, performing searches and overhauling," fire officials said in a Facebook post.

The building has two apartments and is also home to the StarTech Computer business. The fire started in an upstairs entryway near the two apartments.

Fire officials said the fire was knocked down within minutes of arrival, but crews remained on the scene for several hours to assist state fire officials with the investigation.

The Massena Police Department, Massena Rescue Squad, Massena Electric Department and state Office of Fire Prevention and Control assisted at the scene.

State fire investigators, along with county investigators, had also responded to a May 19 fire at 30 Franklin St. The Massena Volunteer Fire Department had been dispatched to that fire at 1:56 p.m. and found heavy fire conditions after arriving on the scene within two minutes.

That investigation continued into the next day.

Following the investigation, village police charged Jarrod Oshier, 24, of Massena with first-degree arson, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal mischief.