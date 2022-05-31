Massena Village Police charge Massena man with arson at Franklin Street home

May 31—MASSENA — Village police have charged a Massena man with arson and other charges following an investigation into a May 19 fire at 30 Franklin St.

Police charged Jarrod Oshier, 24, with first-degree arson, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal mischief.

He was sent to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail.

No further details were provided.

The Massena Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the structure fire at 1:56 p.m. Second Assistant Chief Thomas C. Miller said the call came directly to the fire station rather than through the 911 emergency system.

Fire investigators remained on the scene late into the evening on May 19, and the investigation continued the next day.

Firefighters were on the scene within two minutes after being dispatched and were met with heavy fire conditions.

"We had 30 firemen show up. We had mutual aid to cover our station," Mr. Miller said. "We showed up to heavy flames in the front right corner of the house. We had to knock it down for exterior and then we sent in three teams of interior firefighters to put out the rest of the fire and do primary and secondary searches."

Nobody was inside the home when the fire began.

"There was concern about that because upon arrival of the firefighters, there were toys out front. So, obviously the first thing you think of is the kids. That's why we had to go with primary and secondary searches," Mr. Miller said.

Crews knocked down flames quickly and began overhauling the two-story home, which sustained extensive damage. They remained on the scene for about an hour and 15 minutes.

"We extinguished it extremely fast," Mr. Miller said.

He said the home suffered heavy fire damage in the front right corner, and smoke and water damage throughout the house.

The property is owned by Jay M. and Karen L. St. Hilaire, according to St. Lawrence County tax records.

A crew stayed on the scene for an additional six hours assisting county and state fire investigators.

The Massena Police Department and Massena Electric Department assisted at the scene. The Louisville Volunteer Fire Department provided standby for the Massena firefighters.