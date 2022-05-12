Masseuse accused of sexual battery // Update: defendant acquitted

Editor's note: Yinquan Huang was acquitted of the charge filed against him on March 16, 2022.

A Gainesville masseuse was arrested Friday night after being accused of touching a woman inappropriately during a massage session.

Yinquan Huang, 47, was charged with one felony count of sexual battery of a victim 18 years or older.

According to an arrest report from the Gainesville Police Department, Huang, a massage therapist at Angel Massage, located at 4205 SW 16th Blvd, was giving a massage to a female client when he told her to remove all of her clothing. The woman told officers that Huang proceeded to massage her thighs before sexually battering her.

Huang requested an attorney and refused to speak to law enforcement about the incident, per the arrest report.

Huang was booked into the Alachua County Jail with bond set at $1 million.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Masseuse accused of sexual battery