MassGOP to relocate party headquarters to Boston

The MassGOP is relocating its party headquarters to Boston’s West End, officials announced Monday.

The party intends to transition from their Woburn office to Boston over the course of this month, aiming to have a fully operational office at 85 Merrimac St. in Boston by the end of February, officials said.

“This move marks an exciting juncture for the party. The new location offers avenues to recruit interns, engage with election officials, and champion conservative principles from the heart of the state’s media hub. It stands as a testament to our resilience and momentum as we approach the 2024 election cycle,” MassGOP Chairwoman Amy Carnevale said in a statement.

As of Feb. 1, there are 421,333 registered Republicans in Massachusetts, or 8.81 percent of registered voters in the state.

“This move symbolizes the revitalization and stabilization of the party following the inaugural year under Chairwoman Amy Carnevale’s leadership,” MassGOP said in a statement.

The move “promises fresh prospects for the party, emphasizing its ongoing expansion and connectivity with the pulse of Massachusetts Government,” officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

