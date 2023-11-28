Massillon aims to seek state money for 'Rezzy' park, pumphouse rehab effort

The city of Massillon is preparing to lobby the Ohio Legislature for grant funds to help rehabilitate the historic pumphouse at Reservoir Park. If approved, work on the effort would likely start in 2025.

MASSILLON – The city plans to seek state funding to restore a small pond or waterway at the southern end of Reservoir Park, as well as rehab the adjacent historic pumphouse.

The proposal to establish what's being dubbed as a "pumphouse stream restoration project" has been introduced to City Council by Economic Development Director David Maley, who said the goal is to construct a 40- to 45-acre pond at the south end of the municipal park, 905 Sippo Blvd. NE.

Maley told council that a letter of intent to local representatives of the Ohio Legislature is the first stage of the plan, which is necessary to apply for state capital funding for the project. He said the idea was spearheaded by Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry, who will be leaving office in January.

"It should be nice to get something done for the community. There are a lot of residents who want this (pond)," Maley said.

In 2017, Massillon complied with a state order to reduce the water level in the reservoir by 4 feet as a safety measure. Three levels of sandstone block were ripped out from the park's dam — forming a spillway — to allow water to flow more efficiently, decreasing the chances of a structure failure due to extreme rainfall and flooding.

The soonest any work could start to restore the waterway and refurbish the pumphouse is early 2025, said Maley, noting that the city's letter to legislators will outline the project but not include specific plans or a design.

"We want to make sure it's eligible for (state grant) funding," he said.

Massillon residents opine on proposed 'Rezzy' project

Residents who use the park had mixed sentiments about refilling the waterway down the road.

Gayle Neago, 70, said she grew up in Massillon and has frequented Reservoir Park for as long as she can remember.

Neago, a longtime fan of fishing, said she like bringing back the reservoir, but only if it's equal to what it was years ago.

"This place was my childhood," she said. "I would like to see it back to what it was."

Some ongoing work at the south end of the park's spillway includes reinforcing the streambank, which is unrelated to the pumphouse improvement and pond efforts.

Mark Limbach, who closing in on 70 years of age, has also been a user of the park for many decades. He welcomes the idea of restoring a pond, but only if there's enough water for fishing.

"I love to fish and want to see it deep enough for that," said Limbach. "If not, just let it go the way it is now."

Work to upgrade the streambank below the Reservoir Park spillway is ongoing. The work is unrelated to Massillon's efforts to bring back a pond at the park and rehabilitate the historic pumphouse.

Reservoir Park project would need City Council endorsement

Approval for state grant dollars would take multiple months to come in, and Massillon City Council would have to approve the project, as well as endorse its design, Maley said.

Catazaro-Perry and Mayor-elect Jamie Slutz have both said they want to restore the waterway at Reservoir Park to a full pond or something on par with that.

"I'm totally for this (project)," Slutz said a recent City Council meeting. "Whether we can put a pond there or something close, it should be more of a place where people can go."

