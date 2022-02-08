Massillon City Council renews deal with Kimble company for trash, recycling service

Steven M. Grazier, The Independent
Massillon City Council

Monday meeting

KEY ACTION: Gave first reading to an ordinance authorizing Safety-Service Director Barb Sylvester to seek engineering, design and public bids for the planned Sippo sanitary sewer replacement effort, which is expected to cost about $3.83 million.

More: Massillon nabs $619,000 grant to help fund waterline, sewage system project

The project is one of multiple city infrastructure initiatives Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry's office plans to complete utilizing federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The city's incoming funds total about $16.15 million.

Massillon City Council next meets on Monday for a work session at the Massillon Government & Justice Center, 1 James Duncan Plaza SE.

Project planning is expected to run much of this year, as work should break ground in 2023, the mayor said.

OTHER ACTION: Agreed to renew a one-year contract with Kimble Recycling and Disposal company to continue as the city's trash and recycling collection service provider.

Council also:

  • Approved separate proposals that will provide economic development grants of $2,500 each to Luvih Yoga Studio, 15 Federal Ave. NW, and The Good Way to Shop store, 104 Cherry Ave. NW, for startup costs and equipment.

  • Passed a resolution appointing City Councilman Jim Thieret, R-Ward 2, as council's representative on the city's Historic Preservation Board. The term is for two years. He replaces former Councilwoman Linda Litman, who now serves as the city treasurer.

  • Approved legislation that triggers a one-year deal between the city and Stark County commissioners to house municipal prisoners at the Stark County Jail.

More: Family opens The Good Way to Shop store in Massillon to honor Jeffrey Lamar Phillips

UP NEXT: Meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday for a work session at the Massillon Government & Justice Center, 1 James Duncan Plaza SE. Meetings are open to the public, and in-person participation is welcome.

