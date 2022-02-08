Massillon City Council renews deal with Kimble company for trash, recycling service

Massillon City Council

Monday meeting

KEY ACTION: Gave first reading to an ordinance authorizing Safety-Service Director Barb Sylvester to seek engineering, design and public bids for the planned Sippo sanitary sewer replacement effort, which is expected to cost about $3.83 million.

The project is one of multiple city infrastructure initiatives Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry's office plans to complete utilizing federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The city's incoming funds total about $16.15 million.

Massillon City Council next meets on Monday for a work session at the Massillon Government & Justice Center, 1 James Duncan Plaza SE.

Project planning is expected to run much of this year, as work should break ground in 2023, the mayor said.

OTHER ACTION: Agreed to renew a one-year contract with Kimble Recycling and Disposal company to continue as the city's trash and recycling collection service provider.

Council also:

Approved separate proposals that will provide economic development grants of $2,500 each to Luvih Yoga Studio, 15 Federal Ave. NW, and The Good Way to Shop store, 104 Cherry Ave. NW, for startup costs and equipment.

Passed a resolution appointing City Councilman Jim Thieret, R-Ward 2, as council's representative on the city's Historic Preservation Board. The term is for two years. He replaces former Councilwoman Linda Litman, who now serves as the city treasurer.

Approved legislation that triggers a one-year deal between the city and Stark County commissioners to house municipal prisoners at the Stark County Jail.

UP NEXT: Meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday for a work session at the Massillon Government & Justice Center, 1 James Duncan Plaza SE. Meetings are open to the public, and in-person participation is welcome.

