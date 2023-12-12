Massillon council considering proposal to increase pay for part-time, Parks & Rec staff

Massillon City Council is considering legislation to raise the pay scale for multiple part-time, seasonal employees in the Parks & Recreation Department.

MASSILLON – The city may increase hourly pay for part-time or seasonal Parks and Recreation Department positions.

The goal of the proposal, which was introduced Monday to City Council, is to up starting pay for laborers and maintenance-type positions within Parks & Rec, including those in The Legends of Massillon golf course, and bump hourly pay above Ohio's $10.10 per hour minimum wage, Director Steve Pedro said.

Major win: Massillon City Council recognizes football team's championship season

"It's basically us keeping up with the state's wage and going a bit higher to be competitive (with similar job markets)," Pedro said about the legislation, which does not include creating new positions.

Thirteen existing Parks & Rec employees would receive an immediate raise starting in January with the new pay scale, said Pedro, adding that another goal is to attract new hires.

Councilwoman Julie Harwig-Smith

A beginning laborer, or Class 1 position, would begin at or be bumped up to at least $11 per hour, according to language in the proposal.

Experienced or more tenured workers would earn more. For example, Class 2 employees would earn between $11.05 and $13 an hour; Class 3 wages would be from $13.05 to $15 per hour; and Class 4 would run $15.05 to $17.

"Hopefully, these (raises) make it more attractive for people to come work for us," said Councilwoman Julie Harwig-Smith, R-Ward 5, who chairs council's Parks & Recreation Committee.

If approved by City Council, the adjusted pay scale would equate to between $5,000 and $10,000, Pedro said.

Councilman Ted Herncane, D-at large, said the wage adjustment will allow Parks & Rec "to be more competitive with other, similar job markets in our community."

The Parks & Recreation Board approved the new wage scale during its regular meeting on Nov. 15, Herncane said.

City Council is slated to consider the raise proposal on first reading during its next regular meeting, which is Monday.

Reach Steven at steven.grazier@indeonline.com. On Twitter: @sgrazierINDE

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Massillon City Council mulls pay hike for part-time Parks & Rec staff