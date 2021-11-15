Massillon couple accused of leading police on 3-county chase at more than 100 mph

Massillon Police Department

MASSILLON – A Massillon man and his wife are facing charges after being accused of leading authorities on a high-speed chase through three counties Saturday night.

The couple were arrested at 8:20 p.m. Saturday on North Wooster Avenue in Strasburg by Massillon police, according to Stark County court and jail records.

According to jail records, Massillon officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 600 block of Lincoln Way W when the 29-year-old male driver sped away in a 2018 Dodge Ram.

Court records say his wife switched seats with him at some point and began to drive. The records did not state who was driving when the vehicle was finally stopped.

The 38-minute chase stretched "through three counties and several yards" in excess of 100 mph before police deploying stop sticks in Tuscarawas County were able to stop the vehicle, according to court and jail records.

The man was charged with failure to comply with police, felony obstructing official business and resisting arrest. Police noted in the jail records that further charges are pending.

According to court records, the man had been released from prison in 2019 after serving time for felony evidence tampering, operating a vehicle while impaired and two counts of aggravated homicide. He was convicted in September 2014 and sentenced to seven years in prison for a February 2014 fatal head-on collision.

The woman was charged with felony failure to comply with police.

The couple were being held in jail pending a court hearing.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Massillon couple charged after high-speed chase