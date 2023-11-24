Massillon getting new Dairy Queen, Sheetz station along Route 21 near Menard's

Work has started on a $1.6 million project for a new Dairy Queen at 3725 Erie St. S in Massillon. The site is near Taco Bell in the Menard's plaza.

MASSILLON – More cool treats are coming for food fanatics as a Dairy Queen restaurant has broken ground on the city's south side.

The new location is in the works at 3725 Erie St. S, adjacent to the Taco Bell restaurant in Menard's plaza just south of state Route 21.

Construction work is underway at the location, according to Frank Silla, Massillon's chief building official.

"The site is pretty-well cleared out and is moving along," Silla said, noting that Campbell Oil Co./Bell Stores is the owner and operator of the restaurant.

Dairy Queen restaurants traditionally have a grill and offer a full menu of hot foods, including dogs and hamburgers, as well as chilly treats.

Campbell Oil is the owner of multiple Dairy Queen restaurants around Northeast Ohio. Work on a new restaurant in underway in Massillon off state Route 21.

The Erie Street Dairy Queen will join another restaurant in Massillon owned by Campbell Oil. The eatery at 717 Wales Road NE was redone about a year ago.

Officials at Campbell Oil/Bell Stores could not be reached for comment.

David Maley, Massillon's economic development director, said the new Dairy Queen provides city residents and visitors another quality food option, joining recent additions like Chick-fil-A and Chipotle.

"You can't go wrong with more ice cream and everything else a DQ provides," Maley said.

Estimated cost of the project is $1.6 million. North Canton-based Fred Olivieri Construction Co. is the contractor for the effort.

In addition to the Dairy Queen, a new Sheetz gas station is being constructed on the east side of Erie Street S, across from the restaurant.

The station is to include a new prototype building with a drive-thru and fuel canopy, as well as high-flow diesel pumps for truck fueling.

The new Sheetz along state Route 21 south of Route 30 will be one of more than 60 in Ohio.

Stark County already has a handful of Sheetz stations, with one in Perry Township at 5057 Tuscarawas St. W, and others in Alliance, Hartville, Jackson Township and North Canton.

There are also Sheetz stores in six states, including Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

