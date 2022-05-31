Massillon man accused of attempted murder in shooting

Massillon Police Department

MASSILLON – Police called Monday to investigate a shooting at Massillon home arrested a man they believe shot a woman there the day before, according to court and jail records.

Her injuries and condition were not listed in the records on Tuesday, and police could not be reached for comment.

Police allege Nathaniel B. Johnson, 39, of Erie Street S, used an AR-15-style rifle when he shot the woman at 1 a.m. Sunday, Stark County Jail records show.

Police had been called at 5:10 p.m. Monday to a home in the 1700 block of Main Avenue W in response to the shooting. Johnson was arrested at 5:43 p.m. and booked into the jail on felony charges of attempted murder, improper discharge of a firearm into a home and having weapons under disability.

The jail and court records did not list a motive for the shooting.

Johnson remained behind bars Tuesday afternoon, held in lieu of $150,000 bond.

