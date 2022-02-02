Massillon man accused of sexually assaulting child

Lori Steineck, The Repository
Massillon Police Department

MASSILLON – A southeast Massillon man was arrested at 5:39 p.m. Tuesday on a rape charge stemming the assault of a child.

Pedro Pablo-Quixan, 22, of Mohican Avenue SE, is accused of having sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 12. He reportedly told investigators that he had sex with the girl one time, according to Stark County Jail records.

He was being held in jail Wednesday without bond pending court hearings.

