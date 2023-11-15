Massillon man gets prison time for fatal Akron shooting, firing at party bus on I-77

A Massillon man was sentenced to at least 40 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty in two Summit County shootings — one involving the drive-by shooting of a party bus on Interstate 77 and another that left a man dead.

No one died in the Copley Township bus shooting in June 2021, but a man was killed in a second shooting a few weeks later in a parking lot on South Hawkins Avenue in Akron.

Delbert Rackley, 21, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Summit County Common Pleas Court to numerous charges that included voluntary manslaughter and several counts of felonious assault and gun specifications that require additional prison time.

He also pleaded guilty to charges in two other unrelated weapons cases.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux

Judge Alison Breaux immediately sentenced Rackley to 40 to 45½ years in prison.

Noah Munyer, who represented Rackley, thanked prosecutors for reaching a resolution in Rackley’s four cases.

“My client accepted responsibility and is looking forward to putting this behind him,” Munyer said.

Rackley is charged for two shootings within three weeks

Rackley was charged for two shootings in Akron within three weeks in the summer of 2021.

More: Two injured in I-77 shooting Friday night as party bus fired on by another vehicle

In the first shooting, prosecutors say Rackley followed a party bus out of South Hawkins Plaza on June 25 and shot at it on I-77 in Copley Township. Two people suffered minor injuries. A second vehicle was struck but no one was hurt.

Rackley was wearing a GPS ankle monitor at the time of the shooting because of a prior case, prosecutors say.

Prosecutors say the second shooting happened on July 18 at a shopping center near South Hawkins Avenue and Vernon Odom Boulevard.

More: Two killed in Akron Sunday night in separate incidents; two others injured

Officers responded to the plaza after receiving reports of a large gathering. Responding officers heard gunshots and saw the crowd scatter.

Marquis Sams, 23, of Akron, was fatally injured, while a teen was injured.

The crowd was gathered to show off their cars and do burnouts, which involves spinning the tires, prosecutors say.

Rackley’s original charges for the fatal shooting in July included aggravated murder and murder, which carry with them sentences of life in prison.

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com, 330-996-3705 and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Delbert Rackley gets prison time for 2 Summit County shootings