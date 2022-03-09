Massillon man jailed, child's mother sought in abuse case

MASSILLON – A city man is accused of injuring a toddler during a five-month period last year.

Mark B. Toland, 27, of Huron Road SE, was arrested on a charge of felony endangering children at 9 a.m. Tuesday at his home by agents with the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force, according to Stark County Jail records.

Police are also looking for the child's mother, who is wanted on a warrant for the same charge, said Stark County Assistant Prosecutor Dan Petricini.

Toland and the child's mother were indicted Feb. 18, according to Stark County court records show.

The child, born in March 2020, was reportedly abused between January 2021 and May 2021.

Authorities believe the woman and Toland were living together when the child suffered a broken arm. Hospital employees noted that both legs and the child's other arm had also been previously broken.

Petricini noted that Toland is not related to the child, but that the mother was Toland's girlfriend at the time.

Petricini said the child has since recovered and has been placed with maternal grandparents.

The woman remained at large on Wednesday. Toland was being held without bond at the county jail.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Mark Toland of Massillon charged with felony endangering children