Massillon mayor unveils new city logo inspired by football, local history

The city of Massillon released a new logo Wednesday, focusing on the Tigers' orange and black color scheme, as well as the city's history.

MASSILLON – The city has a new logo that shines some light on its most popular sport and history.

The logo was unveiled on social media last week. The black and orange design showcases a football and canal boat, as well as background buildings such as a church and steel mill.

"We were looking at a new start for the city and thought a new logo would freshen things up," said Mayor Jamie Slutz, a Republican who was elected in November. "The goal here is to represent a big part of the city's history."

Twenty-five stars running in a half-circle at the top of the logo represent the number of Tigers high school football championships in its storied program, Slutz said. The "City of Champions" slogan appears beneath the stars.

The logo will be used on city letterheads, its Facebook page and business cards. Increased visibility will be planned as the city gears up for its 2026 bicentennial celebration, the mayor said.

Multiple city vehicles are in line to sport the new look, too, said Slutz. The logo is to eventually appear on administration, code enforcement and building department vehicles.

Massillon Police Department and Fire Department vehicles are not likely to be altered for some time, if at all, Slutz said.

"That's something we can visit down the road," he said.

Mayor Jamie Slutz

Slutz's name appears on the bottom of the logo beneath the larger, orange-colored lettering of "Massillon, Ohio." He said his name was part of the design submitted by the artist and was not his idea, nor was it requested or instructed by his office.

The city's logo was designed by local artist Dirk Rozich, said Massillon Development Director Ted Herncane, noting that the city's tab was $1,000 for two samples, one of which was chosen by Slutz.

"Every new administration rebrands as it sees fit," Herncane said. "And we're pleased with this logo."

