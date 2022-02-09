Massillon murder case sent to Stark County grand jury

Danielle Dichiara, 26, of Massillon, is charged with murder in the death of her grandmother. Her case has been sent to the Stark County grand jury.

MASSILLON – A Stark County grand jury will review the evidence against a city woman accused of killing her grandmother.

Danielle M. Dichiara, 26, of Lake Trail NE, appeared Wednesday in Massillon Municipal Court via video feed from the Stark County Jail for a preliminary hearing.

She is charged with felony murder and felonious assault, accused of striking and fatally stabbing her grandmother, Gloria Dichiara, several times Jan. 24 in the 1800 block of Lake Trail NE.

She also is accused of hitting a relative in the face with an oxygen tank, causing swelling and bloodying her nose. A neighbor also was "stabbed/sliced" in the face after Danielle Dichiara asked for assistance and was allowed into her home, police said. The woman's injuries required medical treatment and stitches.

Under the advice of her attorneys from the Stark County Public Defender's office, Dichiara waived her right to the preliminary hearing.

Municipal Court Judge Joel Fichter said it now up to the grand jury to hear the case and determine if there is enough evidence for Dichiara to stand trial.

Dichiara remains in jail on a $1 million bond.

