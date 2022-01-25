Massillon PD: Detectives investigating stabbing that kills one, injures two; a suspect in custody.

MASSILLON – Police are investigating a stabbing that killed one and two injured others Monday.

One person is in custody.

The names of the victims and the suspect have not been released. The department was expected to release more details late tonight.

Lt. Mike Maier said officers went to house in the 1800 block of Lake Trail NE at 3:33 p.m., where three female victims were found.

He said officers had a suspect, also a female, in custody "within six minutes of responding" to the Lake Trail house.

Maier confirmed one of three female victims died from her injuries. Their ages were not released.

No other information was available as of 8:30 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

