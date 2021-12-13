Massillon police: Washington High student arrested after posting threat on social media

A Washington High School student was arrested Monday, accused of posting a threat on social media. Another student alerted officials.

MASSILLON – A Washington High School student was arrested Monday, accused of posting a weapons-related threat on social media.

The juvenile, who's name was not released, was charged with a misdemeanor count of inducing panic, Massillon Police Lt. Mike Maier said. The youth was later released to his parents.

Superintendent Paul Salvino said the student was in school and posted the threat to the social media platform Snapchat. Another student who saw it and immediately told school officials.

Within minutes, the student was removed from class by the school student resource officer, a Massillon police officer, and taken to an administrator's office, he said.

According to the police report, the post included a firearm that appears to have been photoshopped into another photo. Officials said the threat was not made at a particular person but was more general.

The student, a backpack and other areas were searched for weapons but none were found, Salvino said.

He was arrested sometime after 1 p.m.

In a statement to parents posted on the school's website and social media, Salvino wrote that the safety of students and staff is the district's top priority.

"The Massillon City School District will not tolerate this behavior and will continue to work closely with the Massillon Police Department to ensure the safety of all students and staff," he wrote.

At no time were any students in danger, Salvino said. The school did not go into lockdown.

"Needless to say this certainly caused unrest amongst the students," he said. "When you look at the media and what is going you have to take this seriously. The bottom line is I will not tolerate this type of behavior. There are 1,200 students that deserve to come to school and be safe and be able to learn. I am not going to tolerate it."

Salvino said with the safety procedures in place and the student resource officer in the building, there is no need for added security.

"The important takeaway from this is if you see something, say something," the superintendent said. "Thankfully this student did see something and said something. It's our number one defense."

