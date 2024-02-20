Massillon proposes resurfacing 49 city streets. Is yours on the list this year?

Massillon is planning to repave nearly nine miles of roadway on parts of 49 neighborhood streets this year.

MASSILLON – The city's 2024 road resurfacing plan aims to address sections of more than four dozen streets, nearly double the amount on last year's program.

A draft to repave nearly 9 miles on parts of 49 neighborhood streets was presented to City Council during last week's work session. The proposal was put together by the Engineering Department.

"What we have now is going to be the final (version) pending any last-minute changes," city Engineer Alex Pitts said. "The faster we get (this legislation) through, the sooner we can get out to bid and finish the work by the end of the year."

City Engineer Alex Pitts talks last week about Massillon's 2024 road repaving plan, which totals about $2.54 million. The effort aims to resurface nearly 50 neighborhood streets, totaling nine miles of roadway.

Overall, the city's 2024 plan totals $2.54 million, which is up around $300,000 from last year.

Members of City Council are to consider the resurfacing plan during its next regular meeting, which is tonight.

In 2023, Massillon's repaving plan totaled close to seven miles of roads and included sections of 28 streets. But about half of that work has yet to be finished and will commence when the weather improves, according to Pitts.

Inflation and a late bidding process had some impact on last year's effort.

Some streets on the 2024 plan include State Avenue NE from First Street NE to the west end; South Avenue SE from Third Street SE to 11th Street SE; and Marion Avenue SE from Erie Street S to 15th Street SE.

Ward 2 leads the way with parts of 11 roads on the city's repaving agenda, while Ward 1 has the least with five streets. However, the goal is to spend about $420,000 in each Massillon ward, Pitts said.

A section of road at State Avenue NE at First Street NE is part of this year's road resurfacing plan in Massillon.

Massillon is in the third year of its five-year income tax levy renewal, which funds annual resurfacing projects.

City Councilman Ed Lewis, R-at large, said the increased spending in this year's repaving plan is a testament to the city's successful financial policies.

"We've got some more income tax dollars coming in and more carryover," Lewis said. "It's a commitment to our citizens that our money is going directly toward (worthy projects) and priorities."

Massillon 2024 street repaving proposed list

Here's a look at the proposed list of streets, by ward, that will be repaved in Massillon this year:

Ward 1

Lori Avenue NE from Amherst Road NE to the west end

Wray Street NE from Lori Avenue NE to Taggart Street NE

Burd Avenue NE from Amherst Road NE to Wales Road NE

Parkview Street NE from North Avenue NE to Rotch Avenue NE

Williams Avenue NE from 10th Street NE to Reservoir Drive NE

Ward 2

City Hall Street SE from Lincoln Way E to Diamond Court SE

Baldauf Court NE from Willard Avenue NE to end

Willard Avenue NE from Erie Street N to First Street NE

Lilian Gish Boulevard SW from Buffalo Wild Wings entry to Lincoln Way W

First Street SE from Tremont Avenue SE to Penn Avenue SE

Third Street NE from Delaware Avenue NE to Lake Avenue NE

Hawthhorne Avenue NE from Second Street NE to Third Street NE

Willow Avenue NE from First Street NE to Third Street NE

Roosevelt Street NE from Mader Court NE to Sheffield Avenue NE

State Avenue NE from First Street NE to west end

Vogel Avenue NE from Amherst Road NE to Eighth Street NE

Ward 3

21st Street SE from Cambridge Avenue SE to Oak Avenue SE

Arthur Street SE from Oak Avenue SE to Rhode Island Avenue SE

Cambridge Avenue SE from 21st Street SE to Arthur Street SE

Oak Avenue SE from 20th Street SE to Arthur Street SE

Rhode Island Avenue SE from 21st Street SE to Underhill Drive SE

Rhode Island Avenue SE from 25th Street SE to 27th Street SE

Connecticut Avenue SE from 25th Street SE to city limit east

Harold Avenue from 26th Street SE to 27th Street SE

South Avenue SE from Third Street SE to 11th Street SE

11th Street SE from Bluff Avenue SE to South Avenue SE

Ward 4

Case Western Drive SE from John Carroll Drive SE to John Carroll Drive SE

John Carrol Drive SE from University Drive SE to north end

Mount Union Avenue SE from John Carrol Drive SE to Bowling Green Drive SE

First Street SE from Curly Court to Dwight Avenue SE

Second Street SE from Maple Avenue SE to Ideal Court SE

Gibson Avenue SE from 16th Street SE to cul-de-sac

Marion Avenue SE from Erie Street S to 15th Street SE

Ward 5

Margilee Drive SW from Carlene Avenue SW to east of 23rd Street SW

10th Street SW from Main Avenue W to Tremont Avenue SW

20th Street SW from Carlene Avenue SW to Oberlin Avenue SW

Rondale Street SW from 17th Street SW to 20th Street SW

Jenny Circle SW from Kelly Street SW to cul-de-sac

Relda Circle SW from Vonnie Drive SW to cul-de-sac

Vonnie Drive SW to Main Avenue W to Kelly Street SW

Wards 5 and 6

21st Street NW from Main Avenue W to Courtland Avenue NW

Courtland Avenue NW from 21st Street NW to 23rd Street NW

Ward 6

32nd Street NW from Lincoln Way NW to north city limit

Lee Avenue NW to Washington Street NW to cul-de-sac

Mayflower Avenue NW from Standish Street NW to east of Carver Street NW

Mayflower Circle NW from Mayflower Avenue NW to cul-de-sac

Belmere Avenue NW from 29th Street NW to Starbrook Street NW

Crest Circle NW from Starbrook Street NW to end

Starbrook Street NW from Belmere Avenue NW to Crest Circle NW

Massillon City Engineer Alex Pitts talks about the city's 2024 road resurfacing plan.

