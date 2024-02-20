Massillon proposes resurfacing 49 city streets. Is yours on the list this year?
MASSILLON – The city's 2024 road resurfacing plan aims to address sections of more than four dozen streets, nearly double the amount on last year's program.
A draft to repave nearly 9 miles on parts of 49 neighborhood streets was presented to City Council during last week's work session. The proposal was put together by the Engineering Department.
What's coming in 2024: New Wampler Park splash pad, SARTA station part of Massillon additions
"What we have now is going to be the final (version) pending any last-minute changes," city Engineer Alex Pitts said. "The faster we get (this legislation) through, the sooner we can get out to bid and finish the work by the end of the year."
Overall, the city's 2024 plan totals $2.54 million, which is up around $300,000 from last year.
Members of City Council are to consider the resurfacing plan during its next regular meeting, which is tonight.
Massillon's 2023 road repaving unfinished, to reboot in spring
In 2023, Massillon's repaving plan totaled close to seven miles of roads and included sections of 28 streets. But about half of that work has yet to be finished and will commence when the weather improves, according to Pitts.
Inflation and a late bidding process had some impact on last year's effort.
Road refresh: Massillon targets 28 streets for 2023 repaving. Did your road make the cut?
Some streets on the 2024 plan include State Avenue NE from First Street NE to the west end; South Avenue SE from Third Street SE to 11th Street SE; and Marion Avenue SE from Erie Street S to 15th Street SE.
Ward 2 leads the way with parts of 11 roads on the city's repaving agenda, while Ward 1 has the least with five streets. However, the goal is to spend about $420,000 in each Massillon ward, Pitts said.
Massillon is in the third year of its five-year income tax levy renewal, which funds annual resurfacing projects.
City Councilman Ed Lewis, R-at large, said the increased spending in this year's repaving plan is a testament to the city's successful financial policies.
"We've got some more income tax dollars coming in and more carryover," Lewis said. "It's a commitment to our citizens that our money is going directly toward (worthy projects) and priorities."
Reach Steven at steven.grazier@indeonline.com. On Twitter: @sgrazierINDE
Massillon 2024 street repaving proposed list
Here's a look at the proposed list of streets, by ward, that will be repaved in Massillon this year:
Ward 1
Lori Avenue NE from Amherst Road NE to the west end
Wray Street NE from Lori Avenue NE to Taggart Street NE
Burd Avenue NE from Amherst Road NE to Wales Road NE
Parkview Street NE from North Avenue NE to Rotch Avenue NE
Williams Avenue NE from 10th Street NE to Reservoir Drive NE
Ward 2
City Hall Street SE from Lincoln Way E to Diamond Court SE
Baldauf Court NE from Willard Avenue NE to end
Willard Avenue NE from Erie Street N to First Street NE
Lilian Gish Boulevard SW from Buffalo Wild Wings entry to Lincoln Way W
First Street SE from Tremont Avenue SE to Penn Avenue SE
Third Street NE from Delaware Avenue NE to Lake Avenue NE
Hawthhorne Avenue NE from Second Street NE to Third Street NE
Willow Avenue NE from First Street NE to Third Street NE
Roosevelt Street NE from Mader Court NE to Sheffield Avenue NE
State Avenue NE from First Street NE to west end
Vogel Avenue NE from Amherst Road NE to Eighth Street NE
Ward 3
21st Street SE from Cambridge Avenue SE to Oak Avenue SE
Arthur Street SE from Oak Avenue SE to Rhode Island Avenue SE
Cambridge Avenue SE from 21st Street SE to Arthur Street SE
Oak Avenue SE from 20th Street SE to Arthur Street SE
Rhode Island Avenue SE from 21st Street SE to Underhill Drive SE
Rhode Island Avenue SE from 25th Street SE to 27th Street SE
Connecticut Avenue SE from 25th Street SE to city limit east
Harold Avenue from 26th Street SE to 27th Street SE
South Avenue SE from Third Street SE to 11th Street SE
11th Street SE from Bluff Avenue SE to South Avenue SE
Ward 4
Case Western Drive SE from John Carroll Drive SE to John Carroll Drive SE
John Carrol Drive SE from University Drive SE to north end
Mount Union Avenue SE from John Carrol Drive SE to Bowling Green Drive SE
First Street SE from Curly Court to Dwight Avenue SE
Second Street SE from Maple Avenue SE to Ideal Court SE
Gibson Avenue SE from 16th Street SE to cul-de-sac
Marion Avenue SE from Erie Street S to 15th Street SE
Ward 5
Margilee Drive SW from Carlene Avenue SW to east of 23rd Street SW
10th Street SW from Main Avenue W to Tremont Avenue SW
20th Street SW from Carlene Avenue SW to Oberlin Avenue SW
Rondale Street SW from 17th Street SW to 20th Street SW
Jenny Circle SW from Kelly Street SW to cul-de-sac
Relda Circle SW from Vonnie Drive SW to cul-de-sac
Vonnie Drive SW to Main Avenue W to Kelly Street SW
Wards 5 and 6
21st Street NW from Main Avenue W to Courtland Avenue NW
Courtland Avenue NW from 21st Street NW to 23rd Street NW
Ward 6
32nd Street NW from Lincoln Way NW to north city limit
Lee Avenue NW to Washington Street NW to cul-de-sac
Mayflower Avenue NW from Standish Street NW to east of Carver Street NW
Mayflower Circle NW from Mayflower Avenue NW to cul-de-sac
Belmere Avenue NW from 29th Street NW to Starbrook Street NW
Crest Circle NW from Starbrook Street NW to end
Starbrook Street NW from Belmere Avenue NW to Crest Circle NW
This article originally appeared on The Independent: Massillon targeting nearly 50 city streets on 2024 resurfacing plan