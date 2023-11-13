Massillon student in custody & police investigating after gun found at Junior High

MASSILLON ‒ A Massillon Junior High student was taken into custody Monday, accused of having a firearm at the school.

According to Superintendent Paul Salvnio, the administration learned the student had firearm

According to Superintendent Paul Salvnio, the administration learned the student had firearm at the end of the school day. Officials did not indicate where the firearm was found or if it was loaded.

Officials did not indicate where the firearm was found or if it was loaded.

Salvino said students alerted staff about the gun.

No specific threats were made to students or staff, he said.

The student was immediately taken into police custody.

Massillon City Schools: 'Extremely shameful.' Massillon student accused of calling in bomb threats to high school

"At the Massillon City School District, the safety and security of our students and staff is our toppriority," Salvino said in a statement. "We are grateful to have a school resource officer located at the Massillon Middle School complex who was able to ensure immediate response to the situation."

Salvino said the district will cooperate with the Massillon Police Department as well as enforce appropriate student discipline.

"This should be a serious reminder for gun owners, especially of school-aged children, to keep firearms safely secured," he added.

It is unclear if the student has been charged. Massillon Police did not immediately return calls Monday seeking comment.

Reach Amy at 330-775-1135 or amy.knapp@indeonline.com.

Massillon CIty Schools

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Massillon junior high student in custody after gun found at school