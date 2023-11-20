Massillon woman, 21, pleads not guilty to charge of attempted murder at Halloween party

CANTON ‒ A 21-year-old Massillon woman has pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted murder in connection with an Oct. 22 incident in which another woman was shot in the face at a Halloween party in Canton Township.

Grace N. DeWalt also entered not guilty pleas to a charge of felonious assault and specifications alleging that a gun was used in the crimes. She appeared Friday in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

Stark County Sheriff George Maier has said the defendant was believed to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time. Deputies responded at 2 a.m. to a house in the 2900 block of 15th Street NW.

Maier said that after a fight broke out in the home, DeWalt went to a nearby vehicle, got a gun and shot the other woman on the patio.

DeWalt was indicted by a Stark County grand jury.

Her attorney Jacob Will said he and DeWalt "will be asserting her innocence throughout the proceedings."

DeWalt is being held in the Stark County Jail. Her bail was set at $75,000 in Canton Municipal Court, where she was initially charged.

Halloween party shooting: Massillon woman accused of shooting another woman in the face

Reach Nancy at 330-580-8382 or nancy.molnar@cantonrep.com.

On X, formerly known as Twitter: @nmolnarTR.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Grace DeWalt pleads not guilty to attempted murder at Halloween party