Massillon woman accused of killing grandmother requests competency evaluation

MASSILLON – A 26-year-old woman accused of fatally stabbing her grandmother has requested an evaluation to determine whether or not she is fit to stand trial.

Danielle DiChiara was arrested on Jan. 30, accused of fatally stabbing her grandmother Gloria J. DiChiara several times before striking her with a heavily weighted lamp post on Jan. 24.

DiChiara then went to the condo next door in the 1800 block of Lake Trail NE, reportedly asking a neighbor for help. She is accused of slicing the neighbor's face with a knife.

The Stark County Prosecutor's Office presented the case to a grand jury, which indicted DiChiara on felony counts of murder, felonious assault and aggravated burglary.

Stark County Common Pleas Court Judge Frank Forchione is presiding over the case.

DiChiara is being represented by public defender Barry Wasker.

