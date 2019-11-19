Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group (BIT:MZB) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. (BIT:MZB) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group

What Is Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2019, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group had €306.0m of debt, up from €281.6m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has €93.2m in cash leading to net debt of about €212.7m.

BIT:MZB Historical Debt, November 19th 2019 More

A Look At Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group had liabilities of €322.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €268.7m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had €93.2m in cash and €127.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €369.6m.

This deficit casts a shadow over the €200.3m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group's debt is 3.0 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 5.3 times over. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. Unfortunately, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group's EBIT flopped 12% over the last four quarters. If that sort of decline is not arrested, then the managing its debt will be harder than selling broccoli flavoured ice-cream for a premium. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.