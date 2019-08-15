Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. (BIT:MZB) Has Attractive Fundamentals

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. (BIT:MZB), it is a company that has been able to sustain great financial health, trading at an attractive share price. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group here.

Good value with adequate balance sheet

MZB's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. MZB’s earnings amply cover its interest expense. Paying interest on time and in full can help the company get favourable debt terms in the future, leading to lower cost of debt and helps MZB expand. MZB's shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its PE ratio of 12.24x, compared to the industry and wider stock market ratio, so potential investors can purchase the stock below its value.

Next Steps:

For Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group, there are three important factors you should look at:

