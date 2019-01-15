Is Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A.’s (BIT:MZB) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers?

In 2016 Massimo Zanetti was appointed CEO of Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. (BIT:MZB). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Massimo Zanetti’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. is worth €210m, and total annual CEO compensation is €600k. (This is based on the year to 2015). It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth €600k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from €88m to €351m, we found the median CEO compensation was €448k.

Thus we can conclude that Massimo Zanetti receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A.. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group has changed from year to year.

Is Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. Growing?

Over the last three years Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 13% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is down -5.6% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. Revenue growth is a real positive for growth, but ultimately profits are more important.

Has Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 25% over three years, some Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn’t be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary…

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A., and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. Having said that, shareholders may be disappointed with the weak returns over the last three years. One might thus conclude that it would be better if the company waited until growth is reflected in the share price, before increasing CEO compensation. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group shares with their own money (free access).

