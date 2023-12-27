Massive 600-pound alligator capture near mall in Florida

An alligator is in safer waters after making its way to a Florida mall.

Deputies in Lee County were called to help wrangle the massive 12-foot-long gator.

It was found outside of the Coconut Point Mall in Estero last week.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the reptile weighed 600 pounds.

