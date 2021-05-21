Massive 68-foot whale washes ashore on California beach, officials say

Summer Lin
·2 min read

A massive dead fin whale washed up on a Southern California beach this week.

The adult female fin whale was found Wednesday evening washed up on Bolsa Chica State Beach in Orange County and will be taken to a landfill, California State Parks representative Kevin Pearsall told McClatchy News.

“We are going to remove it,” said Pearsall told the Los Angeles Times. “We’re not even going to bury it because it’s so big. It will be removed by a designated removal company that takes it to a landfill.”

The whale measures around 68 feet, public affairs officer Michael Milstein for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration told McClatchy News.

Pearsall told McClatchy that the whale will be removed Friday morning and is the largest he’s seen this year and “probably the second-largest” of his career.

The fin whale is the second-largest whale after the blue whale species and can grow up to 75 to 85 feet long, according to the NOAA.

The fin whale is endangered and vessel strikes are one of the biggest threats to the animals, according to the NOAA. There are around 3,200 fin whales off the coast of California, Oregon and Washington.

Krysta Higuchi, public relations manager of the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, said the whale is believed to be the adult female whale that was killed along with her calf by an Australian Royal Navy vessel off the San Diego coast and were found earlier in May, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“But we’re trying to take this sad incident and gather as much research and knowledge as we can, trying to get more metrics and life history of this animal. We don’t normally get this opportunity to get these types of samples from these animals,” Higuchi said.

‘If it killed me, it killed me.’ Survivor recounts brutal bear attack in Alaska wild

Mountain lion seen on video prowling California neighborhood has been caught

Recommended Stories

  • TikTok users baffled by new homeowner’s ‘strange’ bathroom discovery: ‘How did this pass an inspection?’

    A woman is going viral after revealing the bizarre place she found a pair of Jenga pieces.

  • The secret car detailing tool pros don’t want you to know about is only $6 at Amazon

    Getting your car detailed can be extremely expensive. It doesn’t matter if you go to a tiny little car wash in your town or a leading auto detail shop, you can always expect to pay a pretty penny to get your car detailed inside and out. It’s also a high-margin service that’s provided by all …

  • Actor Danny Masterson must stand trial on 3 rape charges

    A judge on Friday said “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson must stand trial on three counts of rape after hearing days of dramatic and emotional testimony from three women who said he attacked them in 2001 and 2003. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo made the determination after the prosecution laid out its evidence over four days. The forthcoming trial will represent the rare prosecution of a Hollywood figure in the #MeToo era despite dozens of investigations by police and the Los Angeles district attorney, most of which have ended without charges.

  • California Announces Specifics About June 15 Reopening: No Capacity Limits, No Distancing, No Vaccine Passports, But Vax Verification Required For Big Indoor Events

    California Health and Human Services Director Dr. Mark Ghaly briefed reporters Friday on specifics of the state’s long-planned June 15 reopening. “Capacity limitations are no longer going to be part” of the state’s plan, he said. “We will not have capacity restrictions.” On physical distancing, Ghaly said simply, “None.” On masking, he said, “We will […]

  • Foot Locker to close Footaction stores after colossal Q1 earnings

    Foot Locker reported Q1 earnings that smashed consensus estimates while announcing that it will wind down its Footaction brand.

  • Liz Cheney's challenger reveals he got a 14-year-old girl pregnant when he was 18 and is 'almost estranged' from his son

    "She was a little younger than me so it's like the 'Romeo and Juliet' story," Anthony Bouchard told his followers in a Facebook Live video.

  • Man Arrested for Mugging, Assaulting Elderly Asian Lyft Driver at Gunpoint in LA County

    A man accused of pistol-whipping and robbing a 67-year-old Asian Lyft driver in South El Monte, Calif., is now in custody, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) announced on Wednesday. Caught on camera: Dashcam footage shows the suspect, identified as Dandre Lorenz Powell, grabbing the victim’s phone and forcing him to hand over his wallet, which contained $1,560 in cash. Paul Liao, who also drives for Uber, had just finished refueling and washing his car.

  • Do I need to put my wife’s name on my house? I built it four years before we were married

    My house is presently valued at $350,000 in California. ‘The Big Move’ is a MarketWatch column looking at the ins and outs of real estate, from navigating the search for a new home to applying for a mortgage. As we’ve seen from high-profile cases, such as the deaths of Aretha Franklin and Chadwick Boseman, when people forgo estate planning, it’s their heirs who are left to clean up the mess.

  • The Shock Jock Texts That Could Be Critical in the Matt Gaetz Probe

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/FacebookText messages between Rep. Matt Gaetz’s wingman and a former Florida shock jock reveal how people with key information about an alleged underage sex ring were scrambling as the feds closed in—and they bolster the evidence in a growing scandal that could take down the congressman.Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg was already under investigation when he had a private exchange with his one-time sports radio co-host, “Big Joe” Ellicott. In that exchange, conducted over the encrypted messaging app Signal and obtained by The Daily Beast, Ellicott expressed fear that others in their group of friends faced legal jeopardy for having sex with a 17-year-old girl.Ellicott wrote that a mutual friend, a woman who figures prominently in Greenberg‘s Venmo transactions, “knew [the minor] was underage the whole time, had sex with her, and they both went [to] see other guys.”Ellicott, who is Venmo friends with Gaetz and a number of women in the alleged sex ring, also acknowledged that “for other guys she brought ___ along to see, that could be trafficking,” using a nickname for the former teen. The Daily Beast has independently verified the young woman’s identity but is withholding her name.The Signal messages were set to disappear after 30 seconds, but Greenberg—as he’d done with vanishing communications between himself and Roger Stone—screenshotted the message.On Thursday, Politico reported that Ellicott was listed in a Dec. 2020 grand jury subpoena issued to another person related to the ongoing sex trafficking investigation. According to the report, the subpoena also listed three other individuals: Gaetz, Greenberg, and former Florida state Rep. Halsey Beshears, who served with Gaetz while he was in the Florida legislature.Ellicott has not responded to repeated requests for comment over the last seven weeks, and did not respond to a detailed list of questions The Daily Beast sent to him Thursday morning.On Monday, Greenberg pleaded guilty to six felonies including sex trafficking a minor. His plea agreement, signed last week, turns him into a possible government witness against other targets of the ongoing investigation, including Gaetz.But there are other potential witnesses who could turn against Gaetz. And while Gaetz told Politico he barely knew Ellicott, he acknowledged that he was familiar with him.Still, according to the Signal messages exchanged with Greenberg, Ellicott knew about Greenberg and others having sex with the then-17-year-old. And he was so familiar with the situation that he expressed concern over a certain woman turning into a state’s witness.These text messages also support a key detail in that plea agreement. After his arrest in June 2020, Greenberg tried to communicate with the minor through a backchannel, an attempt at “making sure that their stories would line up,” according to the plea agreement that Greenberg signed.In their Signal conversation, Greenberg and Ellicott also discussed what an intermediary told them federal investigators had asked the former teenager in an interview, and the subpoena notes that the grand jury is investigating possible obstruction of justice. Additionally, Greenberg and Ellicott went over explanations for payments that had been flagged in that interview, including a $150 Venmo transaction for “Shoes.”The messages also match a crucial detail in a confession letter Greenberg wrote in late 2020 in an attempt to secure a presidential pardon, months before the investigation into Gaetz was publicly reported. In the messages, Ellicott says a young woman they both knew had sex with the then-minor. Greenberg also made this claim in his confession, alongside this allegation against Gaetz: “On more than one occasion, this individual was involved in sexual activities with several of the other girls, the congressman from Florida’s 1st Congressional District and myself.”But questions about Greenberg’s credibility—given that he is an admittedly corrupt politician—mean that federal prosecutors could need additional corroborating witnesses.And that’s where “Big Joe” Ellicott could be helpful.Ellicott and Greenberg have been close for years. Ellicott was a groomsman at Greenberg’s wedding in 2016. They co-hosted sports talk radio shows and frequently went fishing together at sea. The year Greenberg took office, Ellicott became his right-hand man as the “assistant deputy tax collector” for Seminole County.It was there that Ellicott racked up nearly $16,000 of charges on his taxpayer-funded American Express card which were later deemed suspicious, according to an outside financial audit of Greenberg’s self-dealing conducted last year and obtained via public records request.In that audit, outside forensic accountants flagged more than $1,000 Ellicott spent on shirts from Casual Male XL that had no county logos—and thus, no justification as an agency expense. They also questioned more than $5,000 for hardware tools and knives, which the tax office’s chief financial officer suspected Ellicott diverted for his own purposes.“We believe these are items for his personal store in Maitland,” the tax office’s chief financial officer noted in the documents. That store would be “Uncle Joe's Coins, Bullion & Collectibles,” a small shop that at one time doubled as a federally-licensed firearms dealer, called “Uncle Joe’s Guns.”“Why would a tax collector need a bunch of knives? It was one of the most bizarre things I’ve ever seen,” Daniel J. O'Keefe, an accountant who conducted a forensic audit for the county, told The Daily Beast.“None of that material was in the office. We assume he took it,” O’Keefe said. “People must think we’re all idiots or something… that they can get away with something like this and not get caught.”Prosecutors have not charged Ellicott with any crimes, but Greenberg’s plea agreement notes that crimes committed with his American Express cards merit federal charges, as the cards are instruments of interstate commerce.Amy Tyler, the tax agency’s chief operating officer at the time, claimed Ellicott would be at his shop while he was still on the clock at the tax office a half hour drive away. She said Ellicott was scheduled to work an all-day shift at the tax office, but would regularly arrive around 10 a.m. and leave by 2 p.m. and take lunch breaks at the shop.“He went there daily. He didn't come to work,” Tyler said. “Joe didn't get into any kind of trouble for it. Joel always protected Joe, no matter what. Nothing that Joe did was wrong. Period. There was always an excuse, always a reason.”Ellicott was also accused of repeatedly sexually harassing a female employee, according to an attorney’s letter to the tax agency that The Daily Beast received in a public records request. Three people familiar with the harassment said Ellicott continued the behavior despite repeated warnings, as his best friend remained the head of the agency. The county eventually awarded the young woman a $40,000 settlement, records show. The Orlando Sentinel first reported on the settlement last year.Tyler also said tax agency staff—Greenberg’s own friends—once cornered the young woman who received the settlement in an office and grilled her about the harassment until she broke down in tears.“They were blaming it on her, saying she was taking things wrong,” Tyler told The Daily Beast. “They said, ‘Well you giggled.’”When the tax agency bought a brand new, $49,000 black Chevy Silverado pickup truck in 2017, it quickly appeared to become Ellicott’s personal vehicle, according to four people who saw him use it extensively. Although the rules limited its use to inter-office travel on official government business, the truck’s odometer showed it drove 77,000 miles in the three years Ellicott had it, according to the tax office.When Greenberg was arrested last year and lost re-election, the temporary fill-in pushed a number of Greenberg’s hires out of the tax office, including Ellicott.While Gaetz told Politico he didn’t spend much time with Ellicott during his frequent trips to the Orlando area, the fourth man on the subpoena—Beshears—allegedly accompanied Gaetz and a number of young women, including the former minor, on a 2018 trip to the Bahamas. The Justice Department has reportedly zeroed in on that trip in a corruption probe involving the congressman.Beshears stepped down from his administration post in late January, citing personal health reasons.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Kendall Jenner Faces Accusations of Cultural Appropriation In New 818 Tequila Ad

    The clip shows Kendall Jenner riding a horse through an agave farm in Jalisco, Mexico wearing braided pigtails

  • Probe launched into death of 19-year-old boxer from in-ring head injuries

    Rashed Al-Swaisat required emergency brain surgery and died days after suffering an injury at the Youth World Boxing Championships.

  • ‘Stand by Me’ returns to theaters: Wil Wheaton remembers the coming-of-age classic

    The classic film Stand by Me is returning to theaters nationwide for special screenings on May 23 and May 26. Wil Wheaton was one of the movie's young stars and played the troubled kid Gordie. Wheaton recently spoke with Yahoo Entertainment about some of the many memorable scenes. At one point, Gordie has to run away from a train. Wheaton recalls that he wasn’t acting with quite enough fear, according to director Rob Reiner. "It is the only time he ever raised his voice to any of us," Wheaton said. "He says to Jerry [O’Connell] and me, ‘It is hot. We are tired. The grips are tired. I am tired. If you are not worried about the train hitting you, then you worry about me coming and kicking your ass,’ or something like that.” Watch more in the interview above.

  • Will Biden cancel $50K in student loan debt? He's sounding more skeptical

    A decision is due on whether he has that power, but he seems leery in a new interview.

  • New Stimulus Checks Could Start Hitting Your Account Automatically

    Lawmakers continue to urge the White House to approve a fourth stimulus check for Americans who are struggling financially, with some proposing that future relief be tied to economic conditions,...

  • Eight Pits Full of Murdered Women Found in Ex Cop’s Backyard in El Salvador

    Jose Cabezas via ReutersPolice in El Salvador investigating the double homicide of a mother and daughter have made a gruesome discovery, unearthing a mass grave of mostly women in a former cop’s backyard. Authorities are said to have found the clandestine cemetery this week when investigating former police officer Hugo Ernesto Osorio Chavez, who is suspected of murdering a 57-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter, which the former cop reportedly admitted to.Chavez, 51, had a rap sheet that included allegations of sex crimes. Osorio Chavez’s home in Chalchuapa, about 50 miles from San Salvador, was being searched as part of the investigation when police said they found what appeared to be uneven, soft ground. They found eight separate pits with they believe could be more than a dozen bodies in each. Local media say police say sexual violence was involved in the demise of the women. “The central axis of the investigation is sexual violence,” Graciela Sagastume, the prosecutor leading the investigation, told reporters. The former cop and 10 others have been arrested in what police believe was a violent sex and murder ring in which women, and perhaps some young men, were snuffed out. Justice Minister Gustavo Villatoro suggested that the depth and complexity of the secret burial site pointed to the complicity of more than one person. None of the suspects in custody have so far shed light on the matter. By Friday, a number of people with missing relatives gathered at the cop’s home with pictures of loved ones in hopes of identifying a corpse. Many of the grave sites are thought to be at least two or more years old. Osorio Chavez was dismissed from the local police force in 2005 after admitting to being a sexual predator.“He told us that he found victims on social media and sought them out, luring them with the American dream,” Police Chief Mauricio Arriaza Chicas told reporters. “This psychopath has been detained and I believe that 99 percent of the people who assisted him have been detained.” As of Friday, two dozen bodies had been exhumed but police believe there could be 40 or more. Authorities say it could take a month to dig up all the dead. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Gohmert admits people think he's 'the dumbest guy in Congress' in speech immediately mocked for its stupidity

    Critics on Twitter ask if Texas Republican is ‘the dumbest guy? Or just the most aware dumbest guy?’ after rambling in front of Congress

  • Veterans slam ‘sedition-loving traitor’ Ted Cruz after he mocks ‘woke, emasculated’ US military

    VoteVets calls Cruz ‘sedition-loving traitor’ and Illinois Senator says he shouldn’t go after army who ‘protected him from an insurrection he helped foment’

  • A fixture in Columbia retail for 4 generations celebrates a milestone birthday

    You won’t catch Leonard Fabrizio wearing a tie to work, but he sure will sell you one.

  • Republicans are right – we don’t need a probe on the Capitol insurrection

    We already know what happened when supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, and who was responsible for them doing so

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor, report says

    Congresswoman among latest lawmakers to have pay docked