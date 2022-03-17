Massive 95-pound catfish ‘by far the largest’ trophy fish caught by these Kentucky men

Michael Robinson and Terry Raymer have made an annual tradition of catching massive fish on the Ohio River, but their latest snag is a personal best.

The two Kentucky men were fishing on the Ohio River on March 15 when they reeled in a 95-pound blue catfish, according to Kentucky Afield magazine. They borrowed a scale from another angler to weigh the behemoth fish.

The catfish is just 11 pounds shy of the state record of 106.9 pounds, caught by Glynn Grogan on the Ohio River in 2018.

“Although a fish of this size is something anglers often only see in their dreams, Terry and his fishing buddies are no strangers to them,” Kentucky Afield said. “On March 15 the past four years in a row, they have put a fish over 80 (pounds) in the boat.”

The two men, both from Louisville, released the fish into the river after they weighed it. They did not reveal the location where they caught it.

“Welcome to the 90-pound club,” the Catfish NOW publication said.

