Massive air attack continues in Ukraine

On the evening of 31 October, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a threat of the Russian forces using ballistic missiles and Shahed drones in several regions of Ukraine.

Source: Air Force on Telegram

Details: As of 23:34 the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the threat of Russians carrying out attacks with Shahed drones and ballistic missiles on most oblasts of Ukraine. In particular, a launch of Shahed assault UAVs was reported from Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation and Southern Ukraine. The Air Force urges citizens to be especially attentive in Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Poltava and Kharkiv oblasts.

After midnight on 31 October - 1 November, Ukraine’s Air Force reported the movement of Russians drones in different directions.

Quote: "Movement of assault UAVs:

Group of assault UAVs in Khmelnytskyi Oblast. The likely direction is Starokostiantyniv.

Several groups [of drones - ed] in Kirovohrad Oblast are heading towards Uman.

There are also several groups in Poltava Oblast, heading towards Kremenchuk."

Air-raid warning declared in most oblasts of Ukraine

air-raid warnings map

