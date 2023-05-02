Massive alligator caught on video slowly crossing SC neighborhood street. Take a look

It’s supposed to be bad luck if a black cat crosses your path.

What about a huge alligator?

A giant alligator was recently recorded on video crossing several people’s path — more specifically, crossing a neighborhood street on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

“Look at that. That’s a dinosaur,” a man on the video can be heard saying about the alligator.

The video, recorded by Teresa Ficca and posted to her Instagram, shows the bulky, scaly creature taking its time to cross the street before laying down to rest once it reached the other side. Several people can be heard speaking about the gator while others in the background stand and watch during the video.

“My daughter and her black lab and I were walking home from the beach and a man waved at us and told us we should go to the other side of the street,” Ficca told Storyful, a social media news site. “I thought maybe residents didn’t want us walking near their property. He then said there is large alligator at the end of the white fence which was where we were.”

Alligators tend to get more active this time of year.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, alligators begin courting in April, then start breeding in late May and early June.