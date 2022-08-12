‘Massive amount of stolen property’ found after shots fired in Yelm

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several stolen vehicles were found along with illegal or stolen guns and other stolen property in Yelm on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a “suspicious circumstance” in the 14700 block of Regal Lane Southeast in Yelm around 11:50 a.m.

A Freightliner truck that had been stolen earlier in the day in King County was tracked to the location using GPS. A second call to the sheriff’s office reported that someone from the home at the location fired several shots at an employee who was trying to recover the stolen truck.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the home and detectives were called to the scene to help with processing.

Detectives found three additional stolen cars, several illegal or stolen firearms, and a “massive amount of stolen property,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The stolen property included items from a U-Haul theft from last month in Tumwater. The items belonged to an active duty Coast Guard family that was in the middle of a move.

Many of those items were returned to the family.

The sheriff’s office is still trying to find the owners of the other stolen property.

A 55-year-old Yelm man was booked into the Thurston County Jail and booked on multiple felony charges in this case.

The sheriff’s office has identified other suspects and anticipates making more arrests soon.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP