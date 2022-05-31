Massive barn fire in Armstrong County

A barn caught fire in Armstrong County late Monday night.

The fire was along North Cherry Street at in West Franklin Township.

911 dispatchers said there were no reports of any injuries, or any animals inside.

A woman who lives in the area told Channel 11 that the barn was for farming equipment, and is connected to Hooks & Toy’s Auto Repair.

