Massive blaze destroys 2 buildings at recycling plant

Jan. 7—Firefighters from every department in Freeborn County responded early Sunday morning to a fire north of Albert Lea that ravaged two buildings at Green Group Reprocessing.

As of Sunday afternoon, some firefighters remained on scene.

According to the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a report at 4:10 a.m. Sunday of a large fire near the vicinity. Upon arrival, first responders found the fire was at 24104 755th Ave., the location of Green Group Reprocessing.

Because of the extent of the fire, Clarks Grove Fire Department was dispatched, along with all county fire departments, as well as the department from Ellendale.

Two out of three main buildings at the site were fully engulfed and ultimately a total loss.

The Sheriff's Office stated firefighters worked for at least six hours fighting the fire, filling tankers with water from multiple nearby locations, including hydrants near Crossroads Church, the Freeborn County Highway Shop and Kwik Trip.

The State Fire Marshal's Office has been called in to assist in the investigation, but the cause has not yet been determined.

The Sheriff's Office is also working with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency on possible runoff pollution from the thousands of gallons of water that were sprayed as firefighters battled the blaze.

Authorities stated the fire was believed to have started right before 4 a.m. They received a report from an individual on nearby Gooseberry Lane, who reportedly heard a loud bang and then saw flames at that time.

According to the company's website, Green Group Reprocessing specializes in recycling post consumer baling twine into a high quality plastic pellet.

