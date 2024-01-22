Massive blaze displaces North Houston residents: Red Cross helping families seeking shelter
A massive fire Sunday evening has left families scrambling to find shelter. It happened at an apartment complex on Greens Road near Imperial Valley in North Houston where the apartment complex was engulfed in flames. No injuries or fatalities were reported. The aftermath left 18 units damaged and multiple families displaced. Those families are now being assisted by Red Cross. The Red Cross has offered temporary shelter, food, and other essential resources to support the affected residents during this time. Local authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.