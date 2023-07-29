Massive brawl breaks out on popular Spanish tourist 'sin street'

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIOLENCE

A massive brawl broke out on a popular tourist street in Spain, with drinkers smashing chairs and bottles against each other as police tried to stop the violence.

The fight broke out in the early hours of July 23 on a street known as Pecat (or "sin") Street that features prominently in the Catalonian city of Sitges' nightlife.

The cause of the fight remains unknown despite an investigation, but the leading explanation is that a disagreement with a bouncer quickly escalated.

Video footage captured by local outlet CEN showed the fight breaking out as men started hitting each other with barstools, glass bottles and metal bars, among other things they could find within arm’s reach.

The violence lasted for about a minute before those involved tried to flee the scene, The Mirror UK reported. Around 30 to 40 people were allegedly involved in the brawl.

The street, officially known as Primer de Maig Street, is lined with bars and restaurants. It serves as a popular destination for British tourists, but it remains unknown whether any of those involved in starting the fight or escalating it were British.

Two cops suffered dislocated joints, and another had cuts after a glass bottle hit them. No arrests were made, and no suspect was identified as the instigator, The Sun reported.

Medical professionals who tended to any wounded individuals said all injuries were minor.

Catalan’s Mossos d’Esquadra, or the region’s main police force, opened an investigation into the incident and similar ones in nearby towns over the weekend.

A fight at another British tourist hot spot broke out when a group of young people refused to pay the entry fee for a nightclub, and a bouncer tried to turn them away. The club’s staff fought back when the youths tried to throw glass bottles at the bouncer and force their way in.

The suspects fled as soon as police showed up, but authorities arrested one individual, an 18-year-old, who went to the hospital with an injury on his face.