Massive brawl left teachers crying, ‘trampled on’ at Virginia high school, parent says

A fight between two students at a Virginia high school turned into a “mob” after several other students jumped in, according to a parent.

Now, seven students have been charged, police said.

On March 23, two students at Manassas Park High School, about 30 miles west of Washington, D.C., were involved in a fight in the hallway, according to school officials.

“There were other students in the hallway at the time, and some of those students also became involved in the altercation,” a spokesperson for the school told McClatchy News in a statement on April 1.

School officials said staff members and officers quickly responded to the scene.

Jessica Martinez, a student’s parent, told 7News that a “mob-style fight” took place at the school in which “teachers were crying, being trampled on, kids jumping over the second-floor balcony to get away from the fight.”

“My daughter called me from school upset. Her and her friends were backed into a corner and couldn’t get away from the fight in fear of getting hit,” she told the outlet.

Manassas Park Police Department Chief Mario Lugo told McClatchy News that seven students were charged as of April 1.

School officials said that all of the students involved in the altercation were also issued “disciplinary consequences based on our student Code of Conduct.”

“We take these matters very seriously, and we are committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment for our students,” the spokesperson said in the statement.

An email was sent to Manassas Park High School families on March 24 informing parents that the administration was “aware of this incident” and “working to address those involved.”

Student repeatedly stabbed with pencil during fight with classmate, Georgia school says

17-year-old poses with drugs, guns and cash — then was arrested, Texas sheriff says

Professor called police on students arriving late to class, Georgia university confirms

Dozens of kids drink sanitizer that was put in milk cartons, New Jersey school says